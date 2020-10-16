Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Score, commentary for the 32nd match of Dream11 IPL

Mumbai Indians will look to extend their winning run when they face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

In seven matches, Mumbai has won five to hold the second position in the IPL standings with 10 points.

Kolkata, meanwhile, have managed to hang at the fourth spot with 8 points to their name.

It will be a new challenge for Eoin Morgan who was handed over the captaincy by wicket-keeping batsman Dinesh Karthik. The former skipper wanted to focus more on batting.

Kolkata will have a hard time against the four-time champions, who are not only the most successful IPL team, but also better between the two as Mumbai has won 10 of their last 11 encounters against the Shah Rukh Khan-owned team. It also includes their previous encounter of this season which Kolkata lost. At the Abu Dhabi stadium, Kolkata's defeat against Mumbai is their only defeat at the venue.