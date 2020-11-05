Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Rohit Sharma trolled for another duck out

Rohit Sharma was heavily trolled for yet another duck out in the ongoing first qualifier match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

While Quinton de Kock slammed Delhi pacer Daniel Sams for 15 runs in the opening over, Rohit faced his first ball of the innings in the second over which was bowled by Ashwin Ravichandran.

A fine swing from Ashwin picked the big fish's scalp via LBW and credits to the skipper who did not waste a review for his side.

However, Rohit, who played his second match after recovering from a hamstring injury, was heavily trolled by netizens on Twitter.

