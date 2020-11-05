Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Rohit Sharma trolled for another duck out

Rohit Sharma was heavily trolled for yet another duck out in the ongoing first qualifier match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
While Quinton de Kock slammed Delhi pacer Daniel Sams for 15 runs in the opening over, Rohit faced his first ball of the innings in the second over which was bowled by Ashwin Ravichandran.
A fine swing from Ashwin picked the big fish's scalp via LBW and credits to the skipper who did not waste a review for his side.
However, Rohit, who played his second match after recovering from a hamstring injury, was heavily trolled by netizens on Twitter.
In the ongoing match, a 60-run partnership off just 23 balls between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan helped Mumbai Indians score 200/5 in 20 overs.
Mumbai scored 55 in the last three overs and 78 in the last five to get into an advantageous position.
Pandya, who remained unbeaten on 37 (14 balls, 6x5), later said in the TV interview on Star Sports that the score they have put up is enough. Kishan remained unbeaten on a 30-ball 55 (4x4, 6x3).
Mumbai Indians were in a spot of bother at 101/4 in 12.2 overs when both Kishan and Pandya joined hands.
After a brilliant start through Quinton de Kock (40 off 25 balls, 4x5, 6x1) and Suryakumar Yadav (55 off 30, 4x4, 6x3), both of who added 62 for the second wicket after skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed early, MI lost wickets in a clutch with Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya failing.
For Delhi Capitals, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful bowler, picking up three wickets for 29 runs. Their South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were expensive, leaking 92 runs in their eight overs.
The winner of Qualifier 1 will get direct entry into the final while the loser will play the winner of Eliminator in Qualifier 2.
