Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 1st match of IPL 2020

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).

This year's IPL is a 'TV-only event' as no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Mumbai Indians, the four-time champions, are once again the favourites to win with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Pandya Brothers - Hardik and Krunal - Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah.

Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will miss the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. However, MS Dhoni's team is probably the most experienced side in the tournament. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the best players in the format, and with Dhoni's brilliant captaincy, CSK is a force to reckon with.