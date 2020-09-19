Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Score, Commentary for the 1st match of IPL 2020

Sixth Over (Sam Curran): CSK pick up two quick dismissals - MI (52/2)
0.1 - Curran to de Kock - WICKET!!! (48/2) - Out caught by Shane Watson
Saurabh Tiwary, left handed bat, comes to the crease
0.2 - Curran to Tiwary - No run (49/2)
0.3 - Curran to Tiwary - 2 runs (51/2)
0.4 - Curran to Tiwary - No run (51/2)
0.5 - Curran to Tiwary - 1 run (52/2)
0.6 - Curran to Yadav - No run (52/2)
Fifth Over (Piyush Chawla): Sharma dismissed by Chawla, caught by Sam Curran - MI (48/1)
0.1 - Chawla to de Kock - No run (45/0)
0.2 - Chawla to de Kock - 1 run (46/0)
0.3 - Chawla to Sharma - No run (46/0)
0.4 - Chawla to Sharma - WICKET!!! (46/1) - Sharma chips the ball into the hands of Sam Curran.
Suryakumar Yadav, right-handed batsman, comes to the crease
0.5 - Chawla to Yadav - 1 run (47/1)
0.6 - Chawla to de Kock - 1 run (48/1)
Fourth Over (Lungi Ngidi): A long and expensive over for South Africa's Ngidi - MI (45/0)
0.1 - Ngidi to Sharma - 1 run (28/0)
0.2 - Ngidi to de Kock - FOUR! (32/0)
0.3 - Ngidi to de Kock - 2 runs (34/0)
0.4 - Ngidi to de Kock - WIDE! (35/0)
0.4 - Ngidi to de Kock - FOUR! (39/0)
0.5 - Ngidi to de Kock - WIDE! (40/0)
0.5 - Ngidi to de Kock - FOUR! (44/0)
0.6 - Ngidi to de Kock - 1 run (45/0)
Third Over (Deepak Chahar): MI (27/0)
0.1 - Chahar to de Kock - 1 run (20/0)
0.2 - Chahar to Sharma - No run (20/0)
0.3 - Chahar to Sharma - No run (20/0)
0.4 - Chahar to Sharma - 1 run (21/0)
0.5 - Chahar to de Kock - FOUR! (25/0)
0/6 - Chahar to de Kock - 2 runs (27/0)
Second Over (Sam Curran): MI (19/0)
0.1 - Curran to de Kock - No run (12/0)
0.2 - Curran to de Kock - No run (12/0)
0.3 - Curran to de Kock - 1 run (13/0)
0.4 - Curran to Sharma - FOUR! (17/0)
0.5 - Curran to Sharma - 1 run (18/0)
0.6 - Curran to de Kock - 1 run (19/0)
First Over (Deepak Chahar): Two boundaries in the first over - MI: 12/0
0.1 - Chahar to Sharma - 4 runs (4/0)
0.2 - Chahar to Sharma - 1 run (5/0)
0.3 - Chahar to de Kock - 2 runs (7/0)
0.4 - Chahar to de Kock - 4 runs (11/0)
0.5 - Chahar to de Kock - No run (11/0)
0/6 - Chahar to de Kock - 1 run (12/0)
Playing XI:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi
Match Squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.
Dream XI:
Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
Match Preview:
The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
This year's IPL is a 'TV-only event' as no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Mumbai Indians, the four-time champions, are once again the favourites to win with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Pandya Brothers - Hardik and Krunal - Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah.
Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will miss the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. However, MS Dhoni's team is probably the most experienced side in the tournament. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the best players in the format, and with Dhoni's brilliant captaincy, CSK is a force to reckon with.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)