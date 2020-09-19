Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: Dream XI, where and when to watch in India - all you need to know

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday, September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The highly-awaited cricket festival will be returning after a six-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
This year's IPL is a 'TV-only event' as no fans will be allowed inside the stadiums due to the coronavirus restrictions.
Mumbai Indians, the four-time champions, are once again the favourites to win with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Pandya Brothers - Hardik and Krunal - Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah.
Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, will miss the likes of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. However, MS Dhoni's team is probably the most experienced side in the tournament. Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja are some of the best players in the format, and with Dhoni's brilliant captaincy, CSK is a force to reckon with.
Here's everything you need to know about the fixture:
When will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match begin?
The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes prior at 7:00 PM.
Where will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match take place?
The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Which TV channels will live-telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and other regional Star Sports channels will live-telecast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match.
How to live-stream the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?
Fans can live-stream the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.
Match squads:
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh, James Pattinson, Mohsin Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir/Lungi Ngidi.
Dream XI:
Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult