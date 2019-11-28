Mumbai Indians SWOT analysis: Can Rohit, Bumrah, and Co. pick up where they left off last season?

Jasprit Bumrah.

Let's move on to their weaknesses now.

But seriously, the presence of Bumrah will be the biggest strength for this Mumbai team. He rose up to the national team because of strong performances for MI, but the lanky pacer's stature has grown massively since the end of the last IPL season. After winning Man-of-the-Match for his 2-14 in that nail-biter of a final, he went on to dominate at the World Cup, and has then shattered records for India in ODIs and Tests. He's become one of the most feared bowlers in the world, and not one player in the IPL is going to want to face him.

Moving on, MI will continue to have Rohit Sharma's talismanic presence at the top of the order, and they will hope he can carry some of his International form into the tournament. He too has had a terrific year since the last season, and with him in this side, the batting unit will always be explosive. It helps too that they also retained Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, and the currently on-fire Suryakumar Yadav.

The last one there has been tearing it up in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and he will be looking to have a massive year in the IPL.

And then, if that's not enough, they have Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya as all-rounders. This team is a juggernaut.

MI has also traded for Trent Boult, who will likely form a lethal new ball partnership with Bumrah, and together, the pair will threaten to end matches before they can even begin. The main headache for Mumbai will be who to field between Malinga, Boult, and Mitchell McClenaghan. Dhawal Kulkarni was also a smart addition as a backup for Jasprit Bumrah.