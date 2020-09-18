'Mumbai Indians may struggle in two departments...': Sunil Gavaskar points out team's weakness ahead of IPL 2020

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 all set to begin from Saturday, September 19, the experts have already started analysing the teams. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match. Ahead of the tournament, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out two weaknesses of the Rohit Sharma-led team.

Mumbai Indians, the four-time champions, are one of the strongest teams in IPL 2020, however, Gavaskar believes they may struggle in two departments. The first one is a lack of experienced spinners in the team. Rahul Chahar is the only specialist spinner in MI, while Krunal Pandya plays as an all-rounder in the side. Given the fact that the pitches in UAE are traditionally more conducive to spin bowling, MI may face a challenge. According to Gavaskar, MI "does not have the experienced spinners that other sides have".

The cricketing great has also raised questions over the team's middle-order. “The other thing that can be a weakness is middle order. They will have to think who will bat at No.4 and No.5 position. If Quinton de Kock plays, then he will open with either Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

“Ishan Kishan might come in at No.4, he can also open the innings. Kieron Pollard can come in at No.5. Maybe Hardik Pandya can be promoted to No.4. But if that doesn’t happen then who will play at No.4?” he added.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Balwant Rai Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan.