Mumbai Indians: Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction

Five times IPL winning team Mumbai Indians roped in Piyush Chawla for 2.4-crore and Adam Milne for 3.2 crore and released and bought back Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 5 crore in the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday.

The Rohit Sharma-led side also snapped up two Kiwis in all-rounder James Neesham (Rs 50 lakh). South Africa fast bowler Marco Jansen, alongside Indian uncapped all-rounders Arjun Tendulkar and Yudhvir Charak were also picked by the franchise, which lifted a record fifth title in 2020, for Rs 50 lakh each.

Here's the complete squad after IPL 2021 auction: