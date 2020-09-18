Mumbai Indians: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Rohit Sharma's paltan

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the tournament.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out two weaknesses of the Rohit Sharma-led team. The first one is a lack of experienced spinners in the team and the second being the side's middle-order. However, the four-time champions are one of the favourites to win IPL 2020.

Here is a full list of players in Mumbai Indians' squad:

1. Rohit Sharma (c)

2. Chris Lynn

3. Nathan Coulter-Nile

4. Saurabh Tiwary

5. Mohsin Khan

6. Digvijay Deshmukh

7. Balwant Rai Singh

8. Sherfane Rutherford

9. Trent Boult

10. Dhawal Kulkarni

11. Hardik Pandya

12. Jasprit Bumrah

13. Krunal Pandya

14. Ishan Kishan

15. Surya Kumar Yadav

16. Rahul Chahar

17. Anmolpreet Singh

18. Jayant Yadav

19. Aditya Tare

20. Anukul Roy

21. Quinton de Kock

22. Kieron Pollard

23. Mitchell McClenaghan

24. James Pattinson