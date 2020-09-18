Mumbai Indians: Full list of players in IPL 2020 in Rohit Sharma's paltan

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is all set to begin on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening match of the tournament.
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out two weaknesses of the Rohit Sharma-led team. The first one is a lack of experienced spinners in the team and the second being the side's middle-order. However, the four-time champions are one of the favourites to win IPL 2020.
Here is a full list of players in Mumbai Indians' squad:
1. Rohit Sharma (c)
2. Chris Lynn
3. Nathan Coulter-Nile
4. Saurabh Tiwary
5. Mohsin Khan
6. Digvijay Deshmukh
7. Balwant Rai Singh
8. Sherfane Rutherford
9. Trent Boult
10. Dhawal Kulkarni
11. Hardik Pandya
12. Jasprit Bumrah
13. Krunal Pandya
14. Ishan Kishan
15. Surya Kumar Yadav
16. Rahul Chahar
17. Anmolpreet Singh
18. Jayant Yadav
19. Aditya Tare
20. Anukul Roy
21. Quinton de Kock
22. Kieron Pollard
23. Mitchell McClenaghan
24. James Pattinson
