Mumbai Indians bookies' favourite for IPL 13

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the bookmakers' favourite for the 13th edition of the IPL as the Satta world gets eager to unlock with the cash-rich league kicking off on September 19 in the betting den Dubai.

It is believed that fixing and betting were the reasons why the BCCI was initially cautious in organising the league overseas in UAE. While drastic steps are being taken in this regard, but for the Satta world, it is business as usual.

“Yes, defending champions Mumbai Indians are the favourites at Rs 46 for every ten rupees while Rajasthan Royals are at the bottom at Rs 130 in the list of odds,” said one of the bookie.

MS Dhoni’s side, Chennai Super Kings, who finished second in 2019 is second in the list of odds,” said the bookie while saying that this edition will be the highest exchange of money in the betting world, making the task cut out for the Anti-Corruption Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI which is now bracing up for the challenges ahead.

The recently concluded three-match T20 series between England and Australia generated over Rs 87,000 crore according to the bookie. “Yes, the lockdown could be a reason many feel but according to us, it is the venue of the championship, which will make the difference.

What could be the money that could change hands during these 60-odd days for the league which concludes on November 10? “There could be over two lakh crore, as the betting starts from the toss till the man of the match is decided, apart for every ball, and the final result of the match.”