Mumbai club cricketer known as 'Mumbai ka Dale Steyn' ends life after not getting selected for IPL

Tiwari took the extreme step after he was no selected to play for any of the eight IPL teams in the upcoming tournament to be held in UAE.

Notably, only cricketers who have played state-level cricket are selected and while Tiwari was in talks, he had not yet received a call.

Known to his friends and the Mumbai cricket circle as ‘Mumbai ka Dale Steyn’ because of his action and idolising the South African great, Tiwari had informed his friend in Jaipur that he would be ending his life, as he had not been selected. The friend in turn alerted his sister, but before the family could reach his home, the drastic step had been taken.

The incident took place at Konu Compound Gokuldham. The police have registered a case of accidental death.