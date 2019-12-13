Mulund Gym enter the finals of MCC Cricket Tournament

Mumbai: Mulund Gymkhana thumped Pro-World Talent CA by 96 runs in the concluding round of the MCC U-10 Cricket Tournament 2019, played at Kamat Memorial ground (Shivaji Park), on Friday. However, both made the title round, having finished at the top of four-team super league.

The Mulund Gymkhana outfit, thanks to openers Aayush Shinde (83) and Saif Khan (66) rattled up 208 without being separated in the allotted 25 overs. In reply, the Pro-World CA were bowled out for 112.Dhaveit Pandey (4/21), Arjun Singh (2/9) and Saif Khan 2/28 shared the bowling honours.

In the other tie to decide the third and fourth positions, Chembur’s Achievers CA defeated Abhineera Boys by 7 wickets. The highlight of their win was the fine knock of 92 by Agneya Aadi.