Multan Sultans' Shahid Afridi wants trophy after PCB postpones PSL amid coronavirus fears

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ongoing season over the global pandemic coronavirus fears and Shahid Afridi thinks the trophy should be handed over to table-toppers Multan Sultans.
The decision comes just hours before the commencement of the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.
"PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course," official handle of PCB tweeted.
However, the board has not yet provided with the rescheduled dates.
But, all-rounder Shahid Afridi, who plays for Multan Sultans, thinks the trophy should be handed over to the table-topper by default.
"Sad to see the PSL end, but health and safety of all concerned is the key, esp those who are travelling back to their homes.Perhaps the decision could have been taken earlier, with regards to the trophy...well the table-topper should be handed the trophy?" Afridi tweeted.
Both the semi-finals of the tournament were slated to be played later today, while the final was to be played on Wednesday.
Last week, the PCB had decided to hold the PSL matches in Karachi behind closed doors. The board had also opted to shorten the tournament by four days.
The PSL had seen numerous withdrawals by foreign players in the last few days and most had left the event to return home in view of the pandemic that has claimed more than 7,000 lives internationally.
In Pakistan, the number of confirmed cases stands at 184.
Many sporting events, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic across the world. The IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to start from March 29, has been postponed till April 15.
