Multan Sultans' Shahid Afridi wants trophy after PCB postpones PSL amid coronavirus fears

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) ongoing season over the global pandemic coronavirus fears and Shahid Afridi thinks the trophy should be handed over to table-toppers Multan Sultans.

The decision comes just hours before the commencement of the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.

"PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course," official handle of PCB tweeted.