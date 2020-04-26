'Much better technique than mine': Kumar Sangakkara praises 8-yr-old girl

Samia Afsar, an 8-year-old girl's video of a practice session has gone viral on social media.

The left-hander is seen neatly middling the ball, something that has left many a cricket enthusiasts 'floored', among many being the former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

The southpaw replied to a video shared by ESPN Cricinfo whose caption read: "For the second day in a row, a young girl's batting talent has left us floored.

Kumar Sangakkara. Smriti Mandhana. Is 8-year-old Samia Afsar next?"

In reply, Sangakkara wrote: "Can’t get over how good this little player is. Much better technique than mine already. So encouraging to see such talent in cricket."