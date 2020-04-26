'Much better technique than mine': Kumar Sangakkara praises 8-yr-old girl

Samia Afsar, an 8-year-old girl's video of a practice session has gone viral on social media.
The left-hander is seen neatly middling the ball, something that has left many a cricket enthusiasts 'floored', among many being the former Sri Lankan cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.
The southpaw replied to a video shared by ESPN Cricinfo whose caption read: "For the second day in a row, a young girl's batting talent has left us floored.
Kumar Sangakkara. Smriti Mandhana. Is 8-year-old Samia Afsar next?"
In reply, Sangakkara wrote: "Can’t get over how good this little player is. Much better technique than mine already. So encouraging to see such talent in cricket."
Recently, Sangakkara was hailed by former Australian skipper Michael Clarke as the "an absolute gentleman of the game.”
"He seems to be forgotten regularly,” Clarke said.
“Phenomenal. Batted at number three which I think is the toughest position. I think he scored three hundred in a row in a world cup. Sangakkara was a force and an absolute gentleman of the game.”
