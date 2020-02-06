MSK Prasad opens up on MS Dhoni's retirement rumours

"Even though he was resting, he was training in such a way that once he came back into the squad he was not rusty. He was ready from ball one."

Asked about the cases of Karun Nair and Ambati Rayudu who were not picked despite good performances, Prasad said, "I felt seriously for Rayudu. I can clearly say that. It was a very touch and go issue. Our committee always felt that he should be on the radar of Test selection after the 2016 Zimbabwe tour."

"And, I spoke to him as to why he was not focussing on Test cricket. If you remember, based on the IPL performances, we picked him for ODIs, which may not look appropriate to many. Then, we focussed on his fitness for one month at the NCA, helped him there. He has delivered to an extent. Unfortunately, I am also hurt at what happened to him (apparently referring to the 2019 World Cup selection when Rayudu was ignored) having played with him. I feel bad for him."

Nair was not persisted with despite scoring a triple hundred in Tests. With regard to Karun, after the triple century in the Test match against England, Prasad feels it was a case of missed opportunities.

"Even this year in Vijay Hazare and Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments he hasn't scored much. It has been a case of either a very big score or a string of poor scores that followed. Look at Shubman (Gill) or Vihari's consistency. At least you should be performing. Everyone talks about Karun's triple but what after that? I wish Karun does well in Ranji to make a comeback," he pointed.