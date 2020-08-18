MS Dhoni's 'magnificent strike into the crowd' may earn him a permanent seat at Wankhede Stadium

“Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!” exclaimed Ravi Shastri as MS Dhoni led India to a win in the final of the 2011 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with a humongous six off Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara.

The memories of MS Dhoni's 'magnificent strike' came rushing back after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, August 15. The former Indian captain took to Instagram and in his cool, calm and collected manner wrote, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired (sic)," the two-time World Cup-winning captain posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik on Monday wrote a letter to the MCA and proposed to devote MS Dhoni a permanent seat at the Wankhede Stadium. “As an act of gratitude and tribute to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immense contribution to Indian cricket, the MCA can devote a permanent seat on his name at the stand where his famous World Cup-winning six had landed,” read Naik’s letter.

“We can find out the area where the ball landed – and which seat it was flying to – after Dhoni smashed it to win the 2011 World Cup,” he added.

In his letter, Naik further added that the ball which was used in the 2011 World Cup final, could be found and preserved in the MCA’s planned museum. “It can be a proud attraction in the upcoming cricket museum," he said.

According to the Indian Express report, the MCA Apex Council is scheduled to meet today (Tuesday) and Naik's proposal is likely to be discussed.