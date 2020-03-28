MS Dhoni's India ambitions may finally be over: Harsha Bhogle

MS Dhoni was all set to lead Chennai Super Kings in probably his last IPL. Based on the performance, selectors and Dhoni would have taken the call on his place in India's T20 World Cup squad. But with coronavirus bringing the sporting world to a standstill, one of the best cricket commentators Harsha Bhogle feels it might finally be curtains for MS Dhoni's decorated career.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said: “It’s absolutely impossible to know what Dhoni is thinking, don’t think even Dhoni’s shadows know what he is thinking. That’s how close he keeps his cards to his chest.”

“But this is my gut feel. I had said it when he gave up the captaincy, or when he walked away from Test cricket... just like that Dhoni won’t grandstand his exit. One day you will realise that Dhoni is gone. That he has quietly slipped away and doing his own thing and that is why my gut feel is that his India ambitions might be over. I don’t think Dhoni would be looking to September-October, October-November for the ICC T20 World Cup. Maybe, if he had a great IPL, he might. But my gut feel is that it was beyond him.”

Bhogle further added that Dhoni would still want to contribute to his IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

“I still do believe so that Dhoni wanted to turnout desperately for CSK. The reason I think that way. Last year towards the end of the IPL, towards the end of the league stage I got an opportunity of doing a couple of post match presentations and there was Dhoni and he wasn’t holding back at the presentations which were normally three four minutes but this one went on, seven to nine minutes almost and when Dhoni is in that talkative mood you don’t stop him,” he said.

“I asked him what it feels to be called Thala by the CSK fans and what it meant to someone who was always associated to Ranchi to be associated with Chennai and for the first time I saw a little bit of softness behind this facade that tells you nothing,” he further added.

“He talked about the great honour of being given this title, he said that when people give you that title it says how much they love you and he said there is a lot of gratitude, I feel so greatly and when I am among these fans I just feel different. I thought there was this slightly softer side of Dhoni and that’s why Dhoni still wants to give back to CSK, even if I am not sure he wanted to go out there and play for India again.” he signed off.