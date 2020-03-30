MS Dhoni wanted to earn Rs 30 lakh and retire peacefully: Wasim Jafar reveals early dreams of ex-India skipper

New Delhi: Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer recalled the time when wicketkeeper -batsman MS Dhoni told him that he just wants to earn Rs 30 lakh from cricket and live peacefully in hometown Ranchi.

Jaffer was doing an #AskJaffer session on Twitter and one fan asked him about his favourite memory with Dhoni.

To the question, Jaffer replied: "In his 1st or 2nd year in the Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully rest of his life in Ranchi".

Dhoni was slated to return to the cricket field on March 29 in the Indian Premier League's opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.