MS Dhoni 'very morose' after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, reveals manager Arun Pandey

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.

Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he played the role of the former skipper himself.

While there were no words from Dhoni following Sushant's demise, his manager Arun Pandey revealed that the 38-year-old is 'very morose'.

“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Arun told ABP Ananda.

“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life.

“Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi. I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work.”