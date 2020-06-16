MS Dhoni 'very morose' after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, reveals manager Arun Pandey

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide in Mumbai. Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.
Sushant was a part of critically and commercially acclaimed film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he played the role of the former skipper himself.
While there were no words from Dhoni following Sushant's demise, his manager Arun Pandey revealed that the 38-year-old is 'very morose'.
“We can’t even believe what has happened. I am not in a position to express my grief. Mahi is also very morose. Such a tragic incident,” Arun told ABP Ananda.
“Sushant was only 34 and a prosperous career was waiting for him, I have no doubt about that. There are ups and downs in everyone’s life.
“Sushant used to practice under the watchful eyes of former cricketer Kiran More who taught him how to keep wickets, which was very essential to play the role of Mahi. I still remember that Sushant had a bad side strain during practice and even there was a crack in his backbone. But he was confident, worked hard in rehabilitation and recovered within a week. Even Mahi was impressed to see his dedication to work.”
Many others from the cricketing fraternity, including Virat Kohli took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the actors family.
"Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends," wrote skipper Kohli.
"Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti," wrote Virender Sehwag.
"I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans," wrote India's head coach Ravi Shastri.
Sushant made his big-screen debut came in the year 2013 with Kai Po Che! Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta.
His last movie Drive was a Netflix film which released in 2019. Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi starred alongside Sushant in the action film.
Before Drive, the actor starred in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, a comedy-drama which was an instant hit at the box-office.
