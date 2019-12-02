MS Dhoni under serious trouble after people register FIRs against him

Former India skipper MS Dhoni can get into a dangerous situation through his association with the real estate group Amrapali.

On July 23, there was a judgement by Supreme Court, that held the real estate group illegally diverted homebuyers money to several companies, it also included one owned by Dhoni’s wife Sakshi.

There have been seven FIRs registered till date by various gorup of homebuyers in the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi Police, according to a report by Outlook.

Dhoni who played the role of Amrapali's brand ambassador has been accused by few buyers of being a part of the criminal conspiracy.

"He is part of a criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons. Therefore, he should be added as an accused in the said FIR,” buyers alleged in their respective FIRs.

"With the impression of MS Dhoni as the legend of India cricket and Anil K Sharma as a professional builder with a degree from IIT buyers signed the agreement believing clauses of agreement as to the worst-case scenario,” one FIR said.

“In the FIRs, Anil K Sharma and the other directors have been made accused. But we have requested the investigating agency to look into the role of MS Dhoni and made him an accused as well,”another FIR states.

The Amrapali group was founded in 2003 and established itself as the biggest real estate firm in North India under the leadership of its CMD Anil K Sharma.

It was in 2017 when the company came under the scanner of the Supreme Court when thousands of their customers alleged non-delivery of flats.

On December 2, the Supreme Court will be hearing the matter in details. The Enforcement Directorate and EoW (Delhi Police) will also submit status reports of their investigation progress.