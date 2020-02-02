‘MS Dhoni told media we are slow fielders without consulting us’: Virender Sehwag's big disclosure

Former India opener Virender Sehwag criticised the team management's move to leave Rishabh Pant and gave the example of MS Dhoni’s lack of communication during the 2012 CB series against Australia.

MS Dhoni had stated in 2012 that Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir were being rotated at the top of the order because they are slow on the field. Dhoni had not conveyed this information to the trio in the team meeting but instead revealed it in the press conference. They were told that Rohit Sharma needed to be given an opportunity and that is why the rotation policy was being adopted.

Speaking at a Cricbuzz talk show, Sehwag said, “When M.S. Dhoni said in Australia that top three are slow fielders, we were never asked or consulted. We got to know from the media. He said at the press conference but not at the team meeting that we are slow fielders. Talk at the team meeting was that we need to play Rohit Sharma who is new and that's why there will be rotation policy. If the same is happening now, that's wrong.”

Sehwag empathized with Rishabh Pant and said, “Rishabh Pant has been left out how will he score runs? If you bench Sachin Tendulkar also, he won't be able to score runs. If you feel he is a match-winner, why don't you play him? Because he is not consistent?"