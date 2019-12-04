MS Dhoni singing Kumar Sanu shows that he's a man of many talents

Nobody can match former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in hitting long sixes, nobody can match the right-handed batsman with his glove work behind the stumps and we can just add another one of his talent to his already full talent kitty.
MS Dhoni was seen singing a Kumar Sanu song 'Jab koi baat bigad jaye' from the Vinod Khanna, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Sangeeta Bijlani movie Jurm, released back in 1990.
Currently MS Dhoni is on a break from international cricket and recently he hosted a house party and it was at the house party where the video was taken. The video was shared on Instagram by an Indian Television actress, Preeti Simoes.
Watch Video:
MS Dhoni has tried his hand at singing on more than one occasions. He had earlier sung Kabhi Kabhie's 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' at an event.
Earlier, the Indian wicket-keeper batsman and former skipper MS Dhoni was seen spending his off days from cricket by playing golf. Dhoni along with Kedar Jadhav and former India pacer RP Singh played golf.
Dhoni, who has not played a competitive game since the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July, had a net session at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Thursday, raising hopes of a comeback.
However, he remains unavailable for the three T20s and as many ODIs against the West Indies starting December 6 in Mumbai. "He is not available for the West Indies series," a BCCI official told PTI on Friday.
