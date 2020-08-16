MS Dhoni retires: Why did Captain Cool retire at 19:29 on August 15?

Mahindra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket.
"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni wrote along with the video on Instagram. Suresh Raina too decided to follow his mentor in his journey.
However, what caught everyone's attention was the time - 19:29. He'd said, "From 19:29 consider me as retired." His post too came at 19.29 pm on Saturday.
Now, Mahi's fans were very curious to know the significance behind this time. They wondered why did he choose to quit International cricket at 19:29 on India's Independence Day.
Well, there are several speculations doing rounds on social media and one cannot confirm what could be the reason unless Mahi confirms it. But here's what we have.
Dhoni's jersey number is 7 and Raina's is 3. When one puts the two numbers together, it becomes 73 - the number of years India completed after its independence.
Now, even Suresh Raina responded to the tweet with a n emoji of the Indian flag.
Others speculated that Dhoni decided to retire at 19:29 hours because it was the same time when India lost the World Cup Semifinal match to New Zealand in 2019 - also Mahi's last International match.
Several fans also linked Mahi's retirement Great Depression 1929.
Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.
The 39-year-old will, however, compete in this year's IPL, which gets underway in the UAE from September 19 after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
His last outing in India colours was during the lost World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July last year.
One of the best runners between the wickets was run out following a hard-earned 50 in that tense game, shattering Indian hopes and leaving him in a state of disbelief.
Ever since he went on a sabbatical after that match, speculation raged over his future but he stoically avoided a response for over a year.
The reticent man from Ranchi will, however, go down as one of the finest to have played the game for India, turning up for the country in a whopping 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals.
The last leg of his career was, however, marred by a drop in form, prompting several critics to question his resolve to continue.
But he nevertheless signs off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career.
In the Test format, from which he retired in 2014, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him.
However, runs are not the parameter on which Dhoni's career can be truly judged.
Considered a punter by some and a master strategist by several others, it was Dhoni's captaincy, wondrous reading of match situations and the jaw-dropping hand-speed behind stumps that had the cricket world mesmerised.
A leader even after he gave up the official tag of the leader, Dhoni will be remembered as the nonconformist, who made risks look like well thought-out strategy.
