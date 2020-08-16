MS Dhoni retires: Why did Captain Cool retire at 19:29 on August 15?

Mahindra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni wrote along with the video on Instagram. Suresh Raina too decided to follow his mentor in his journey.

However, what caught everyone's attention was the time - 19:29. He'd said, "From 19:29 consider me as retired." His post too came at 19.29 pm on Saturday.

Now, Mahi's fans were very curious to know the significance behind this time. They wondered why did he choose to quit International cricket at 19:29 on India's Independence Day.

Well, there are several speculations doing rounds on social media and one cannot confirm what could be the reason unless Mahi confirms it. But here's what we have.

Dhoni's jersey number is 7 and Raina's is 3. When one puts the two numbers together, it becomes 73 - the number of years India completed after its independence.