MS Dhoni retires: Why Captain Cool was a more effective wicket-keeper than his peers

The man finally hung up his gear. After endless speculations from his critics (there were a few) and his fans (millions of them), MS Dhoni bid adieu to the empire he built over one-and-half decades.
Everything Dhoni did had an indelible stamp to it. Be it batting (the helicopter shot), running (professional cricketers looked like dilettante tortoises) or captaincy (the cool, calculated demeanour would befit a Marine) MS crafted the game in his own image.
But what about wicket-keeping, the skill for which he was originally picked for in the squad? Well it was a combination of wicket-keeping and batting that got him the Indian cap, but technically he was the 'keeper of choice for over a decade.
While Dhoni’s ‘keeping was earlier called into question, his stats across all three formats are remarkable.
Among wicket-keepers Ms Dhoni is ranked third for dismissals. Only Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist have more. And no one even comes close when it comes to stumpings.
Dhoni has 195 stumpings. The second highest is Kumar Sangakarra with 139.
Of course, one should remember that Dhoni was behind the stumps for some of the best spinners in the world including Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and not to forget part-timers like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar.
It was not flawless, it was not elegant, it looked ugly. Dhoni knew it. Again, just like his batting, he had an unusual style. For all its ugliness, it was effective. His instincts served him well and took over whenever the skills were lacking.
The sheer genius of Dhoni’s ‘keeping was epitomised in that unforgettable run out against Bangladesh in the 2016 World T20.
After hitting 9 of the previous five deliveries, Bangladesh needed two of the last ball.
Granted, there was a tail-ender - Shuvagata Hom on strike and it was difficult for him to smash two runs off Hardik Pandya. But what Bangladesh players could still do was run for a bye at least to force the game into a Super Over.
And this is where Dhoni's super-brain came into play.
The man decides to take one glove off. Takes an eternity to set the field he wants, measures up the distance to the wickets and gets ready.
Pandya bowls a wide-ish delivery, Hom misses it, but the batsmen run to steal the bye.
In normal circumstances, the plan almost always works. But not with Dhoni behind the stumps.
Despite the head start that the runner Mustafizur Rahman has (he starts running as soon as the ball leaves Pandya's hands), Dhoni, running in at least 15 yards, has shattered the stumps with the batsman still about nine inches away from the crease.
Rahman not only has a head start but also has the benefit of extending his bat.
Since, Dhoni MUST hit the stumps, he cannot throw.
He HAS to reach the stumps and take the balls off.
He is also hampered by the 'keeping pads.
And yet Dhoni, the greatest gambler on the cricket field, achieves the unthinkable with ease.
MS Dhoni also pulled off some of the most brilliant stumpings seen on the pitch.
He wasn’t the most fluent gatherer of the ball either.
Wriddhiman Saha took some breath-taking catches and was arguably a better keeper than MS Dhoni.
Dinesh Karthik’s glove work is arguably superior to Dhoni’s.
And yet, there was something about Dhoni's stumpings.
It was as if he could read minds and knew exactly at which millisecond the batsman would take his foot off the ground.
He would wait for those moments.
It was as if there was a connection established between the two brains - the batsman's and Dhoni's, and the bails would be taken off precisely at that very moment.
Only the third umpire could make those decisions after reviews from various angles.
Dhoni, with his split-second decision-making ability, would be done with it in a flash.
Once you do it, it's a fluke. Twice, maybe you are lucky. But Dhoni did it consistently. So, it was undeniably a special skill.
There was another super-skill that Dhoni the 'keeper possessed – of knowing where the stumps were even if he was facing the other way.
There have been so many occasions where Dhoni effected run-outs by guiding the ball to the stumps with his back towards them. Instead of collecting a throw from the deep and then taking the bails off, Dhoni would, with a flick of his wrists, hasten the incoming throw to the stumps, thereby reducing the time for the batsman to make it to the crease.
The batsman would have no choice but grind his teeth and make that long walk to the pavilion while Dhoni would be surrounded by the fielders, chuckling in glee.
And then that marshalling of his troops from behind the stumps - even when he was not the captain. Listening to his instructions to his bowlers and fielders via stump mic is sheer joy. One could spend hours watching those YouTube videos where the man is correcting the length of his spinners, chiding his fielders for taking leisurely strolls, or rebuking the bowler almost instantly the ball hit the ground for incorrect line or length.
Never did one hear him sledging the batsman. It was always telling the bowler what to do. It is this Dhoni that Virat Kohli will be missing for the rest of his career. Kohli could field in the deep, leaving Dhoni in-charge of bowlers and close-in fielders and could plan his strategies for the game.
Dhoni was not the greatest wicket keeper of his time. But he brought more to 'keeping than just gathering the ball. Just like Thaliava (an epithet reserved for the great Rajinikanth) as he is called. He was the One. He was Neo.
