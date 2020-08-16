MS Dhoni retires: Why Captain Cool was a more effective wicket-keeper than his peers

The man finally hung up his gear. After endless speculations from his critics (there were a few) and his fans (millions of them), MS Dhoni bid adieu to the empire he built over one-and-half decades.

Everything Dhoni did had an indelible stamp to it. Be it batting (the helicopter shot), running (professional cricketers looked like dilettante tortoises) or captaincy (the cool, calculated demeanour would befit a Marine) MS crafted the game in his own image.

But what about wicket-keeping, the skill for which he was originally picked for in the squad? Well it was a combination of wicket-keeping and batting that got him the Indian cap, but technically he was the 'keeper of choice for over a decade.

While Dhoni’s ‘keeping was earlier called into question, his stats across all three formats are remarkable.

Among wicket-keepers Ms Dhoni is ranked third for dismissals. Only Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist have more. And no one even comes close when it comes to stumpings.

Dhoni has 195 stumpings. The second highest is Kumar Sangakarra with 139.

Of course, one should remember that Dhoni was behind the stumps for some of the best spinners in the world including Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja and not to forget part-timers like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Sachin Tendulkar.

It was not flawless, it was not elegant, it looked ugly. Dhoni knew it. Again, just like his batting, he had an unusual style. For all its ugliness, it was effective. His instincts served him well and took over whenever the skills were lacking.

The sheer genius of Dhoni’s ‘keeping was epitomised in that unforgettable run out against Bangladesh in the 2016 World T20.

After hitting 9 of the previous five deliveries, Bangladesh needed two of the last ball.

Granted, there was a tail-ender - Shuvagata Hom on strike and it was difficult for him to smash two runs off Hardik Pandya. But what Bangladesh players could still do was run for a bye at least to force the game into a Super Over.

And this is where Dhoni's super-brain came into play.

The man decides to take one glove off. Takes an eternity to set the field he wants, measures up the distance to the wickets and gets ready.

Pandya bowls a wide-ish delivery, Hom misses it, but the batsmen run to steal the bye.

In normal circumstances, the plan almost always works. But not with Dhoni behind the stumps.

Despite the head start that the runner Mustafizur Rahman has (he starts running as soon as the ball leaves Pandya's hands), Dhoni, running in at least 15 yards, has shattered the stumps with the batsman still about nine inches away from the crease.

Rahman not only has a head start but also has the benefit of extending his bat.

Since, Dhoni MUST hit the stumps, he cannot throw.

He HAS to reach the stumps and take the balls off.

He is also hampered by the 'keeping pads.

And yet Dhoni, the greatest gambler on the cricket field, achieves the unthinkable with ease.