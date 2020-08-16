MS Dhoni retires: Top 5 ODI knocks which define Captain Cool

India skipper Virat Kohli had the perfect tribute for former skipper M.S. Dhoni when after the game against West Indies in the 2019 World Cup, he said: "He's a legend of the game. Dhoni knows exactly what he wants to do in the middle. When he has an off day here and there, everyone starts talking. We always back him. He has won us so many games."

Following India's exit from the World Cup, speculations were rife that Dhoni will draw curtains to his international career. And he did that on Saturday, India's 74th Independence Day.

Here are Captain Cool's top five ODI knocks, some of which also earned him the tag of "best finisher" in 50-over cricket.

1. 91* against Sri Lanka in 2011

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" These words from Ravi Shastri in the commentary box will always reverberate in the minds of billions of Indians till eternity.

Though all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the linchpin of India's success in the 2011 World Cup, it was Dhoni who rose to the occasion during the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Chasing Sri Lanka's 275 for victory, India had the worst possible start, losing Virender Sehwag off the second ball and Sachin Tendulkar when the score was just 32. Dhoni, who was not in the best of form in the World Cup, surprised everyone by promoting himself ahead of in-form Yuvraj.

But Gautam Gambhir and skipper Dhoni steadied the ship with a 109-run fourth-wicket partnership and then his unbeaten 54-run partnership with Yuvraj (21) helped India clinch a six-wicket win as Dhoni wrapped it up with a straight six off pacer Nuwan Kulasekara.