MS Dhoni retires: Similarity between Captain Cool's first and last international cricket match

Dhoni signs off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career.

In the Test format, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him.

Mahi's ODI Debut match was against Bangladesh on 23 December 2004 and his last on July 9, 2019, against New Zealand. Incidentally, this is the last match of his international career.

And, there is one similarity between his first and last ODI match; run-out.

In his debut against Bangladesh, Dhoni was sent back to the pavilion at a golden duck after a yes-no situation with Mohammad Kaif at the other end of the crease. And in the semi-final against New Zealand, Dhoni, trying to come back for a double was run-out at the half-century mark.

