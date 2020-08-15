MS Dhoni retires: Similarity between Captain Cool's first and last international cricket match

India's most successful captain MS Dhoni, on Saturday, August 15, announced his retirement from international cricket.
The former skipper shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours, consider me retired."
Dhoni signs off as an ODI legend with 10,773 runs, averaging more than 50 despite batting between No.5 and 7 for a major chunk of his career.
In the Test format, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 and led India to more wins (27) than anyone else before him.
Mahi's ODI Debut match was against Bangladesh on 23 December 2004 and his last on July 9, 2019, against New Zealand. Incidentally, this is the last match of his international career.
And, there is one similarity between his first and last ODI match; run-out.
In his debut against Bangladesh, Dhoni was sent back to the pavilion at a golden duck after a yes-no situation with Mohammad Kaif at the other end of the crease. And in the semi-final against New Zealand, Dhoni, trying to come back for a double was run-out at the half-century mark.
Watch the video below:
Dhoni had been on a sabbatical ever since India's defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
While he has hung up his gloves from international cricket, Thala is expected to play in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to commence from September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.
The 39-year-old was seen earlier today in Chennai to train with Chennai Super Kings at their training camp before they fly to the IPL venue.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)