MS Dhoni, R Ashwin facilitate online cricket coaching in times of coronavirus

With COVID-19 pandemic having brought the entire country to a standstill, sports organisations all across country have been facilitating online coaching for its players, MS Dhoni's and Ravi Ashwin's academies being one among many.

While MS Dhoni Cricket Academy has been offering live classes on Facebook, with not direct involvement of the former skipper, on other hand, Ashwin has himself involved in range of online courses.

Former first-class cricketer and chief coach of the Dhoni academy, Satrajit Lahiri, told TOI: "We are clocking almost 10,000 views across all platforms for every video."

“We have an app called Cricketor where we regularly upload demo drills. The trainees also need to upload their videos so that we can keep a tab on their activities. We give feedback accordingly.”

The requirement for batsmen in these videos is to repeatedly throw balls against a wall and play with soft hands, reported TOI. As Lahiri points out, it achieves two objectives: a tight defence and better hand-eye coordination. Bowlers, meanwhile, can perform various drills without releasing the ball, monitoring the repeatability of their bowling actions and loading-up positions.

While former Tamil Nadu and Chennai Super Kings batsman Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, part of an online coaching platform Ludimos, observed that youngsters are more attentive when being coached online: "I have found that students are more aware of what is being said to them online. You can zone in on one aspect of a player’s game, for instance a batsman’s head position, and really work towards correcting that."

Meanwhile, Pune’s PYC Hindu Gymkhana cricket coach and assistant coach of Maharashtra Ranji team Niranjan Godbole, who has been holding sessions daily on video-calling apps Zoom or Google Classrooms told TOI: “There are about 4-5 players in one session. We hold the call for 40-45 minutes where the kids do shadow training or practice bowling actions.”