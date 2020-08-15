MS Dhoni quits International cricket: When did Captain Cool play his first and last International match?

India's most successful captain MS Dhoni, on Saturday, August 15, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.

The former skipper shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours, consider me retired."

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since India's defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

While he has hung up his gloves from international cricket, Thala is expected to play in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to commence from September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

The 39-year-old was seen earlier today in Chennai to train with Chennai Super Kings at their training camp before they fly to the IPL venue.