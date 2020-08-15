MS Dhoni quits International cricket: When did Captain Cool play his first and last International match?

India's most successful captain MS Dhoni, on Saturday, August 15, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket.
The former skipper shared a video on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thanks. Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hours, consider me retired."
Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since India's defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
While he has hung up his gloves from international cricket, Thala is expected to play in the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which is scheduled to commence from September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.
The 39-year-old was seen earlier today in Chennai to train with Chennai Super Kings at their training camp before they fly to the IPL venue.
So when did the Captain Cool play his last International match?
People's favorite skipper played his first test match on December 2, 2005, against Sri Lanka and played his last on December 26, 2014, against Australia.
Mahi's ODI Debut match was against Bangladesh on 23 December 2004 and his last on July 9, 2019, against New Zealand. Incidentally, this is the last match of his international career.
Dhoni played his T20 debut match on December 1, 2006, against South Africa and his last on February 27, 2019, against Australia.
