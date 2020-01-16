End of an era? MS Dhoni not included in annual contract by BCCI

BCCI, on Thursday, announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020. The major exclusion from the list is former captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
In 2018/19, Dhoni was in Grade A of BCCI contract list. But there has been no mention of him this time around. Additions to the contract list are Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar.
The payment structures are as under-
Distribution of Annual Player Contracts Team India (Senior Men)
