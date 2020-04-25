MS Dhoni named captain in India-South Africa dream XI team chosen by Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

India captain Virat Kohli and former South Africa great AB de Villiers picked a combined India-South Africa squad during an Instagram live session they had together.
The two players, who are pretty close after they became teammates at Royal Challengers Bangalore chose seven Indians and four South Africans.
Besides Kohli, other Indians included Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Yuzendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah. The four South Africans included Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada.
Notably, the Royal Challengers Bangalore have never won an IPL tournament, and have even had one of the worst losing streaks in IPL history. Kohli, however, says he has no plans of leaving that team as he wants to lead them to an IPL victory.
