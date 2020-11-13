'MS Dhoni may not be captain in IPL 2021': Sanjay Bangar predicts this player to lead CSK

Even though the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management have made it clear that MS Dhoni will remain the captain of the team in the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has predicted that MS Dhoni may hand over the reins to South African batsman Faf du Plessis in IPL 2021.

“As far as I know, MS Dhoni might have thought after 2011 if he should be continuing to captain the Indian team but he knew that India had quite a few tough encounters after that, we had to go and play in England and Australia and at that time there was no captaincy candidate ready, so he only handled that burden and at the right time he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli and he also played after that,” Bangar said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

“So as far as I can understand, I feel that MS Dhoni may not be the captain next year," said Bangar and added, "(He) may play as a player and give the captaincy at this stage to Faf du Plessis for the transition to happen."

Bangar further said that CSK does not have any other option as a captain. "If you talk outside the team, in the auction or in the trading, none of the teams would be releasing a player who has the capability of become the captain of CSK," he added.

Earlier, while playing the final league game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL 2020, MS Dhoni put speculations to rest as he made it clear that he will be playing for the CSK in the next IPL edition.

"Definitely not," replied Dhoni when asked whether the match against KXIP is his last match for the franchise in the yellow jersey.