MS Dhoni is a master of finishing games: Justin Langer

"So it's a role that's there for someone to grab hold of," said Langer.

"No one at this stage has absolutely secured it, have they? But there are good opportunities there for someone to do that," he added.

Over the last year, as many as 13 batsmen have occupied positions 4-7 for Australia in ODIs, with nine different batsmen tried out at No.6.

Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis occupied the spot in five matches each, but Stoinis, particularly, misfired in the role, scoring just 27 runs in four innings.

Dhoni has not played for India since their 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand in July 2019. His chances of making it to the India team for the World T20 in Australia later in the year will hing around how he performs in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).