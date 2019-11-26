'MS Dhoni doesn't deserve a chance in Test team': Twitter full of unpopular 'cricket opinions' after ICC tweet

MS Dhoni was trolled for his Test captaincy by a Twitter user while replying to International Cricket Council's tweet on Monday.
The International board is very active on social media with the cricket fans and provide minute-to minute notifications on cricket affairs around the world. ICC thought to engage with it's followers, so they posted a tweet asking everyone about their uncertain opinions on cricket.
Many users came up with amusing replies regarding ICC's rules of declaring England World Cup winner based on boundary count, the debate over 'who is a better Test batsman Kohli or Smith?' was also brought up.
The most surprising tweet was targeted at former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, where a user expressed about the veteran's Test career as his weak format as he rates him a poor Test captain who did not even deserved a place in the Test cricket team either as a wicket-keepr or batsman.
The user was in praise for Anil Kumble whom he regards as a better captain than Dhoni or Rahul Dravid. Dhoni had stood as India's test captain for 60matches from 2008-2014 and helped India win 27 Tests.
Let us look at the other tweets covering differnt aspects of cricket by fans
