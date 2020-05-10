Mother's Day 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others join in to laud the efforts of mothers

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and many other Indian cricketers have come together to laud the efforts of mothers on Mother's Day.

While all the athletes are at home during the lockdown due to coronavirus, they tend to maintain a high level of engagement with the fans via social media platforms.

Tendulkar took to Twitter sharing a picture of his mother holding a baby Master Blaster. He wrote: "You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me."