Mother's Day 2020: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others join in to laud the efforts of mothers

Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and many other Indian cricketers have come together to laud the efforts of mothers on Mother's Day.
While all the athletes are at home during the lockdown due to coronavirus, they tend to maintain a high level of engagement with the fans via social media platforms.
Tendulkar took to Twitter sharing a picture of his mother holding a baby Master Blaster. He wrote: "You are AAI to me because, besides everything else you are Always Amazing & Irreplaceable. Thank you for everything you have done for me."
Kohli also posted images of himself and his mother and wrote: "Happy mother's day".
India's Test vice captain Ajinkya Rahane posted an old picture of himself with his mother. He also shared a photo of his wife and daughter. "Two of the most special women in my life, wish you a very Happy Mother's Day! #MothersDay"
"No love in the world is greater than the Mother's love..!! ?? #HappyMothersDay," wrote spinner Yuzvendra Chahal with a picture with his mother.
Sharing a picture with his mother and wife, R Ashwin wrote: "Happy Mother’s Day to my mom and my wife @prithinarayanan, after seeing the wifey with my kids I have come to realise how my mom feels about me a step better than before. Happy Mother’s Day to all the lovely mums out there."
"Thank you for laughing with us at the best of times and sticking with us through the worst of times. What would we do without you? All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe it to my mother. Happy mother's day," said Test opener Mayank Agarwal.
"Mothers are God’s very own manifestation on earth," wrote Mohammad Kaif sharing a picture with his mother.
"Happy Mother's Day Ma, love you," said batsman K.L. Rahul.
"Maa | - The person who loves us tirelessly and unconditionally. Happy #MothersDay to all the women doing heroic work of inspiring through parenting and teaching. To her and to all mothers: thank you for your love & guidance," said head coach Ravi Shastri.
Harbhajan Singh also took to Twitter posting a picture with his mother and wrote: "माँ तू मेरा रब है (Mother, you are my God)."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)