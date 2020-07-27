'Most important knock of the tournament': Yuvraj Singh recalls Rohit Sharma's 30* off 16 in 2007 T20 WC final

In 2007, India defied all odds to win their maiden T20 World Cup in South Africa under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The Men in Blue beat the likes of South Africa and Australia, who at that time, were favourites to lift the trophy.

In the final of the tournament, the stage was set for arch-rivals India and Pakistan. It was India who scripted a 5-run victory against Pakistan in the finals with players like Gautam Gambhir and Irfan Pathan putting up outstanding performances.

But, the start of the tournament, Yuvraj Singh believes that while Gambhir and Pathan's performances were top notch, it was Rohit Sharma who played the most important knock of the tournament.

Talking to Sportskeeda, Singh said how nobody remembers Sharma's 30* off 16 balls in the final that increased India's tally to 157. That, according to Singh, was the most important knock of the tournament, thereby deeming it 'very special'.

Revisiting the 2007 T20 World Cup campaign, Singh said that they were a 'fearless bunch' who just wanted to go and and express themselves. With young talents like Sreesanth, RP Singh, Uthappa, Gambhir and Sharma, India played fearlessly.

He added that MS Dhoni was sent with a very inexperienced side as seniors like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid were at bay.

It was because of the talent of youngsters that led India to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2007, Singh concluded.