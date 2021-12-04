e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 02:01 PM IST

‘Most amazing thing’: Here’s some of the reactions to NZ spinner Ajaz Patel’s Perfect 10

FPJ Web Desk
Ajaz Patel | Photo: AFP

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings, achieving the feat against India in the ongoing second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

Twitter as usual, was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Mumbai-born spinner. Here’s some of them:

