‘Most amazing thing’: Here’s some of the reactions to NZ spinner Ajaz Patel’s Perfect 10

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel on Saturday became the third bowler in the history of the game to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings, achieving the feat against India in the ongoing second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

Twitter as usual, was flooded with congratulatory messages for the Mumbai-born spinner. Here’s some of them:

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 02:01 PM IST