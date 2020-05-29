Monty Panesar describes Dhoni's retirement scenario, cites example of football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo

If Mahendra Singh Dhoni was to retire, says England cricketer Monty Panesar, cricket would lose a lot of fans. He cited the example of football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and said that if the Portuguese footballer was to retire from football tomorrow, football would lose a lot of fans. Similarly, cricket would lose a lot of fans if Dhoni was to retire.
In a recent interview, Panesar said Dhoni is India's most successful captain. He also added that the 38-year-old is an unbelievable white-ball cricketer, an excellent wicketkeeper and is among top 5 captains of all time.
While Panesar made his debut for England against India in 2007, he said that Dhoni is one of the best cricketers one will ever come across.
Earlier this week, Dhoni's retirement was once again the talk of the town as #DhoniRetires took the top trend on Twitter.
Dhoni has been on a sabbatical ever since India's loss against New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup in 2019.
Earlier this year, the former skipper was not included in the BCCI contract list.
Dhoni was looking forward to making a comeback in this year's Indian Premier League but with its suspension due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that too has been delayed.
Both Dhoni's wife Sakshi and his childhood coach Keshav Banerjee rubbished the claims of Dhoni's retirement.
Banerjee feels that if Dhoni was to retire from cricket, he will inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India, call a proper press conference and do all the necessary things just like he had done in 2014 when he retired from red-ball cricket.
