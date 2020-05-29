Monty Panesar describes Dhoni's retirement scenario, cites example of football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo

If Mahendra Singh Dhoni was to retire, says England cricketer Monty Panesar, cricket would lose a lot of fans. He cited the example of football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo and said that if the Portuguese footballer was to retire from football tomorrow, football would lose a lot of fans. Similarly, cricket would lose a lot of fans if Dhoni was to retire.

In a recent interview, Panesar said Dhoni is India's most successful captain. He also added that the 38-year-old is an unbelievable white-ball cricketer, an excellent wicketkeeper and is among top 5 captains of all time.

While Panesar made his debut for England against India in 2007, he said that Dhoni is one of the best cricketers one will ever come across.