Mohammed Shami reveals he contemplated suicide thrice in 2018

India pacer Mohammed Shami on Saturday revealed how he contemplated suicide in 2018 while going through a difficult phase in his life.

In 2018, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan lodged complaints against the pacer for alleged domestic violence.

Talking to Rohit Sharma in an Instagram live session, Shami said: "During that period there was also personal crisis in my life. You won't believe it but I contemplated committing suicide three times during that period."

"My family members were worried that I might end up doing something drastic. I was just not able to think about cricket at that point."

Shami also revealed how his family stood like a rock behind the pacer and provided him with all the support he needed to get back on his feet.

"Then my family explained that every problem has a solution no matter how big the problem. My brother supported me a lot. My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours," Shami said.

"My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun."