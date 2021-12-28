Mohammed Shami becomes third fastest Indian pacer after Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath to claim 200 Test wickets

In his 55th Test, Mohammed Shami became the third fastest Indian pacer to pick 200 Test wickets after Kapil Dev (50 Tests) and Javagal Srinath (54).
Shami’s sublime bowling on Day 3 of first Test saw India bundle out South Africa for 197. The pacer got a well-deserved 5-44.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Shami also became the fifth pacer to get 200 wickets after Kapil Dev (434), Zaheer Khan (311), Ishant Sharma (311) and Javagal Srinath (236).
Advertisement