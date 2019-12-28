Mohammad Yusuf slams Kaneria's comments on discrimination, Twitter wonders why he converted

Confirming the revelations, Kaneria also sought help from Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and cricket administrators. "My life is not in good shape and i approached many individuals in Pakistan and around the world to resolve my issues. Yet I have not recieved any help." said Kaneria.

"Issues of many cricketers of Pakistan have been resolved though. I gave everything possible for Pakistan as a cricketer and I am very proud of it. And in the hour of need I am positive that the people of Pakistan will help," Kaneria added.

But, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousaf has condemned the comments regarding discrimination in the Pakistan team. "I condemn the comments made about discrimination regarding players from the minority in the Pakistan Team. I have been a member of the team & I’ve always had a lot of love & support from the team, the management & the fans! Pakistan Zindabad," tweeted Yousaf.