Mohammad Irfan says he's 'fine', rumours of death 'baseless & fake'

Lahore: Left-arm Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has quashed rumours of his death in a car accident, stating that the reports were fake and baseless.

On Sunday, social media was filled with posts about Irfan's death. However, the Pakistan bowler has put an end on all such speculations from his official Twitter handle and also urged people not to spread fake news. "Some social media outlets have been spreading baseless fake news about my death in a car accident," the Pakistan pacer said in a tweet.