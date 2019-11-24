Mohammad Azharuddin calls Ambati Rayudu a frustrated cricketer

“Hello sir @KTRTRS, I request u to plz look into nd address the rampant corruption prevailing in hca. Hw can hyderabad be great when it’s cricket team is influenced by money nd corrupt ppl who hav numerous acb cases against them which are being swept under the carpet,” Rayudu tweeted.

It was Rayudu's first Tweet after his famous tweet of ordering 3D glasses that was targeted at MSK Prasad led selection panel that had ignored Rayudu from the World Cup squad.

When Pant and Mayank Agarwal were preffered as replacements for injured batsman Shikhar Dhawana and all-rounder Vijay Shankar during the World Cup.

Rayudu was very much frustrated with the MSK Prasad led selction panel that he immediately declared his retirement from all formats of cricket in the middle of the marquee event.

But, in August Rayudu made a comeback to the game and captained Hyderabad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments.

It was reported that Rayudu has taken a break from first-class cricket on Friday.