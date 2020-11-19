Moeen Ali backs ECB over alleged racism, says he has never experienced discrimination

England cricketer Moeen Ali has backed England and Wales Cricket Board after cricketers and officials accused the board of 'institutional racism' in the gentleman's game.

On Tuesday, the board was accused of racism by former international umpire John Holder and aspiring official Ismail Dawood, who both feel non-white candidates have been unfairly prevented from becoming match officials.

English cricketer Azeem Rafiq also revealed his experience with racism, said he was subject to racial discrimination while playing for Yorkshire.

But, England all-rounder Moeen Ali said he has not faced such discrimination in his entire career.

"I can honestly say, hand on heart, that I have never experienced anything like that," he told reporters from Cape Town on Wednesday ahead of England's white-ball series against South Africa.

"I always felt that if you were scoring runs or taking wickets you'll play. I have now been playing for England for six years and always felt at home, always felt like one of the guys," added Moeen, a practising Muslim.

"I am sure there are other guys who say they have and I am sure things have and will be done about it. The review is being done and the ECB are improving in all these aspects of the game.

"No one is perfect, but going forward, I think a lot will be done to get all these things right."