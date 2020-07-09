Mithali Raj feels COVID-19 break may have pushed women's cricket growth by two years

India skipper Mithali Raj feels COVID-19 break may have pushed back the growth of women's cricket by at least two years.

"Unfortunately, women's cricket may have been set back by a couple of years by this pandemic as some of the momentum that had been built between India's success in World Cup 2017 and World T20 2020 has been lost," Raj said during a webinar.

The Indian women's ODI captain also feels that a full-fledged women's IPL is at least a three years away. Raj added that she is in talks with the BCCI brass with regards to a dedicated calendar for the women's national team.

"However, we have had discussions with BCCI to draw up a firm calendar for the Indian women's team so that fans can regularly cheer for the team.

"The plans have obviously been disrupted but we believe we can rebuild quickly. I think a full-fledged Women's IPL is still 2-3 years away but we would certainly look to have a fourth team in the Women's Challenge that is played concurrently with the IPL," said one of the game's icons.