Mitchell Starc, Joe Root opts out of IPL 2020 player auction list

Apart from Starc, England's Test skipper Joe Root was a notable absentee among the 971 names to have registered for the auction, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Australia's Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell are among the seven players who have listed their base price at the maximum Rs 2 crore.

Earlier more than 971 players got themselves registered for the IPL 2020 player auction There were 215 capped players, 754 uncapped players and two players were from the Associate Nations.

Capped Indian: 19 playersUncapped Indian: 634 playersUncapped Indians who have played at least 1 IPL match: 60 playersCapped International: 196 playersUncapped International: 60 playersAssociate: 2 players The auctions will take place in Kolkata on December 19.

All the franchises have time till December 9 to submit their shortlist of players that will make up the final IPL 2020 Player Auction List. Hugh Edmeades will be the auctioneer.