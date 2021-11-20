Mitchell McClenaghan calls India-NZ series ‘meaningless’

New Zealand medium pacer Mitchell McClenaghan took a dig at India after the hosts sealed the ongoing T20I series with a seven-wicket victory in Ranchi on Friday.

McClenaghan had commented on AB de Villiers Twitter post wherein the South African announced his retirement from cricket. “Amazing career. The leader in the 360 game that bowlers now fear. Genuine champion,” the New Zealander wrote.

A Twitter user reminded McClenaghan that New Zealand have lost the T20I series. The comment seemed to have irked McClenaghan who commented, “Did they? You mean in meaningless series 72 hours after a WC final defeat with 3 games in 5 days playing a team with 10 days rest in their home conditions?

New Zealand lost to Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup final on Sunday. The first T20I match of the India-New Zealand series was held on Wednesday.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 03:20 PM IST