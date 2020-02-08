'Miss you Dhoni': MSD trends on Twitter after India's loss to New Zealand

India lost to New Zealand by 22 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series. This result secured the Kiwis their ODI series win against India. This was their first ODI series win against India in six years. Ravindra Jadeja’s herculean effort could not save the Men in Blue from the clutches of defeat.

The fans were not too impressed by this result and took to Twitter to express their thoughts. This defeat made them miss Captain Cool’s finishing.

One user wrote, “#Dhoni Missing you dhoni anna”.