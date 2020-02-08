'Miss you Dhoni': MSD trends on Twitter after India's loss to New Zealand

India lost to New Zealand by 22 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series. This result secured the Kiwis their ODI series win against India. This was their first ODI series win against India in six years. Ravindra Jadeja’s herculean effort could not save the Men in Blue from the clutches of defeat.
The fans were not too impressed by this result and took to Twitter to express their thoughts. This defeat made them miss Captain Cool’s finishing.
One user wrote, “#Dhoni Missing you dhoni anna”.
Another wrote, “RT if miss Dhoni to take it till end during this crunch situation...”
A fan took note of MS Dhoni trending on Twitter and wrote, “Dhoni has been trending in the nation! The talks around this man are immense. He doesn't even give attention to what's going on social media and in fact, it's been 200+ days since he played..Pure Mass Image in ground reality!! Arguably, The Most Celebrated Cricketer !! #Dhoni”.
“No Matter We are Winning or Losing. We Always Miss You Dhoni #Dhoni @msdhoni”, wrote another.
#Dhoni trends on Twitter whenever India loses a match as fans remember him the most due to his records while chasing.
Put in to bat, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor smashed half-centuries as New Zealand survived a mid-innings collapse to post a competitive 273 for 8 in their 50 overs.
Defending the total, the Kiwi bowlers were right on the money as they dismissed India for 251 in 48.3 overs to hand the visitors their second successive defeat. India had lost the first match by four wickets.
Chasing 274 for a win, Ravindra Jadeja top-scored with a 73-ball 55 while Shreyas Iyer made 52 from 57 balls.
MS Dhoni’s retirement speculation has been rife ever since India’s ouster from last year’s ICC World Cup semifinals against New Zealand. Having missed all the home series in the second half of 2019, he has also missed India’s series against Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand. There is still no clarity on when or whether or not he will be back for the ‘Men in Blue’.
Although he is expected to be back in yellow as Chennai Super Kings start their IPL campaign in March. He will back himself to perform splendidly in the league keeping one eye on the T20 World Cup happening next year.
