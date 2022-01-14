Michael Vaughan trolls Wasim Jaffer after India's series loss against South Africa; former India batter gives it back

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Friday took to Twitter and trolled ex-India batter Wasim Jaffer after India's series loss against South Africa. "Evening @WasimJaffer14!! Just checking you are ok," wrote Vaughan.

Giving it back, Jaffer reminded Vaughan that India is still leading 2-1 against England. "Haha all good Michael, don't forget we are still leading you 2-1," he tweeted.

For the unversed, a South African team going through one of its toughest transition phase embarrassed a star-studded Indian team with a clinical seven-wicket victory in the third Test to clinch a memorable 2-1 series triumph at Cape Town on Friday.

The target of 212 wasn't a tough ask and starting the day at 101 for two, Keegan Petersen (82, 113 balls) along with Rassie van Der Dussen (41 not out) added 54 runs for the third wicket to seal the match before Temba Bavuma (32 not out) helped in putting the final touches.

With this series defeat, India's record of never having won a Test series in the Rainbow Nation for three decades, remained intact.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only India captain to have managed to draw a series back in 2010.

The Virat Kohli-led side was one of the strongest Indian teams on paper against one of the weakest South African teams on paper. However, the operative word here was "on paper" as Dean Elgar's unheralded bunch showed a lot of character in punching above their weight and also getting heavily rewarded for their relentless efforts.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:02 PM IST