Michael Vaughan prefers Virat Kohli as best batsman in all formats over Steve Smith

Virat Kohli is the finest all format batsman, feels former England captain Michael Vaughan.

The long time debate over who is better between India skipper Kohli and Australian star batter Steve Smith was once again brought up by social media enthusiasts after Smith slammed 131 off 132 balls in the third and series-deciding ODI against India.

Australia lost the match and the series 1-2 after Kohli's effervescent 89 and Rohit Sharma's brilliant 119 helped India to a seven-wicket victory.