Michael Holding, Nasser Hussain open up about racism in cricket

Michael Holding, former West Indies pacer, on Wednesday gave a message related to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Holding talked about the importance of education to end racism in today's world.

Holding, along with former England women's player Ebony Rainford-Brent opened up about racism in society on a Sky Sports broadcast.

The former pacer cited the viral video that showed a white woman threatening a person of colour just because he asked her to put her dog on a leash.

"Everybody has heard about this lady in Central America in New York who was asked by a black man to put her dog on a leash, which is the law. She threatened this black man, saying that she was going to call the police and tell them there was a black man threatening her," Holding said during a Sky Sports broadcast.

"If the society in which she was living did not empower her or get her to think that she had that power of being white and being able to call the police on a black man, she would not have done it," he added.

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement gained momentum due to the death of an African-American man named George Floyd, after a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on Floyd's neck. It led to worldwide protests against racism.

Commenting on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, Holding said: "When people say all lives matter or white lives matter, please, we black people know white lives matter. I don't think you know that black lives matter."

"Don't shout back at us that all lives matter. White lives matter, it is obvious, the evidence is clearly there. We want black lives to matter now. Simple as that," he added.

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain also opened up on racism. He revealed how he suffered while fielding at the boundary ropes across different parts of the world. However, he said that is nothing compared to what Holding talked about.

England and West Indies players are sporting a 'Black Lives Matter' logo during the Test series between both these sides.