Michael Atherton can't see IPL happening this year, says postponement was "inevitable"

Michael Atherton has said the postponement of the 2021 Indian Premier League was "inevitable" after three franchises returned positive Covid-19 cases in the past few days, while he also believes it will be difficult for the tournament to be rescheduled.

On Tuesday it was announced that the 2021 IPL had been 'suspended indefinitely' amid concerns over coronavirus levels in India.

"It is a logistical challenge. The IPL not only has a high number of domestic Indian players, but players from all around the world," Atherton told Sky Sports.

He added: "The IPL is obviously worth a lot of money to the global game - I think it brings in a third of the game's global revenue - so people will be keen to see it staged, but the logistics are very tricky for the tournament now."